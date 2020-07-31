Suicide Squad actor Jai Courtney teases Alita: Battle Angel 2 on Instagram

Suicide Squad ’s Jai Courtney has sparked the interest of the Alita: Battle Angel fandom with a mysterious Instagram photo that could be a possible sequel tease.

Courtney shared an image of himself in full motion-capture gear and headset with the caption “testing my new pair of rollerblades.” Now, what CGI action epic features rollerblades…?

testing my new pair of rollerblades Jai Courtney A photo posted by @jaicourtney on Jul 21, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

Robert Rodriguez’ 2019 movie spawned a passionate fanbase that has been calling for a sequel at every turn. And Courtney did, in fact, feature in an uncredited cameo as Motorball athlete Jashugan, so there is every possibility that he’s on set for an unannounced sequel. Either that or he’s in an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express.

Christoph Waltz – who played Alita’s father figure Dr Dyson Ido – had previously expressed his interest in a follow-up, telling Collider “Of course I would [return for a sequel]!” Though the actor added, “I’m a little disappointed and surprised that I haven’t heard a thing so far, because I know that it has followers.” Us too, Christoph, us too.

Elsewhere, Courtney is set to return as Captain Boomerang in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad. While we wait for Alita: Battle Angel news, we may well get our first look at the DC sequel during their upcoming DC Fandome event in August. The event will be available for 24 hours on August 22, and is set to feature news and appearances from Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, Justice League Snyder Cut and more.

