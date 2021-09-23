Alan Wake Remastered could contain references to Control and Quantum Break

Alan Wake Remastered could feature references to other Remedy games, according to the studio’s communications director.

When asked if Alan Wake Remastered would include references to link it to the Remedy Connected Universe, Remedy’s communications director Thomas Puha told Axios (via The Gamer ) that fans should "definitely pay attention [when] playing the remaster."

Remedy's storytelling spreads across its recent games, and although previous titles Quantum Break and Control are stand-alone games, both are said to be set in the same universe and contain small references to each other. Alan Wake got its own reference in the Control DLC , so it’s not too much of a stretch to imagine that the remaster will also feature some kind of nod to the studio’s previous games.

Recently, Remedy confirmed that Alan Wake Remastered will be stripped of the original game's product placement . That makes it sound as though Remedy is open to removing, or in this case, potentially adding content to the original game in the remastered version.

In other Alan Wake news, there are hints that the game may be getting some kind of Nintendo Switch release. This comes after it was discovered that Alan Wake Remastered was rated for Nintendo Switch (along with all other confirmed consoles) recently in Brazil. This hasn’t been officially confirmed by Remedy or Nintendo, however, there’s always a chance it could pop up during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation.

Alan Wake Remastered is set to release on October 5, 2021, and will be definitely available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.