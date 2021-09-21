Alan Wake Remastered Nintendo Switch looks likely after ratings slip

Alan Wake Remastered could be coming to the Nintendo Switch if a new rating of the game is anything to go by.

According to VGC , the Alan Wake remake has been classified by the Brazil Advisory Rating Board for PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , PC, and Nintendo Switch. Although the majority of those consoles have already been confirmed to get an Alan Wake release, the news that it may also be coming to Nintendo Switch is new.

It’s possible that the studio behind the remaster could be planning to recreate what it did with another one of its games, Control . Rather than release the game in the same way as they did on other consoles, Remedy opted to instead release Control Ultimate Edition for Nintendo Switch as a cloud version.

This meant that you’d need a reliable internet connection to stream the game on your Nintendo Switch rather than just insert a cartridge or download it onto your console. However, let’s not make too many assumptions yet as it still hasn’t officially been confirmed that Alan Wake is even coming to Nintendo Switch, let alone if it will be a cloud version or not.

Alan Wake was originally released on Xbox 360 and PC back in 2010. The action-adventure game follows the story of Alan Wake, a best-selling thriller novelist who is trying to uncover the mystery behind his wife’s disappearance. In typical Remedy fashion though, this isn’t as simple as it sounds as Wake will also encounter events from the plot of his latest novel, one that he can’t remember writing.

Alan Wake Remastered has been confirmed to release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X on October 5, 2021. For now, we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed that it’ll also make its way to Nintendo Switch soon.