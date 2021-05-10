Activision cuts ties with Call Of Duty voice actor after misogynistic comments

Activision has announced that it has cut ties with Call of Duty voice actor Jeff Leach after a tweet highlighted him making sexist and misogynistic remarks during several live streams.

This came from NitroLukeDX , who posted clips showing Leach making several misogynistic comments in streams dating back to 2017. The first clip shows Leach insulting a female Twitch streamer called TheZombiUnicorn after she failed to appear on the stream. Leach made an offensive comment about the streamer's appearance, which can be heard in the clip below.

[1/3] Jeff Leach Misogynist?! @FacebookGaming Partner, Voice of @CallofDuty "Ghost" @ActivisionSerious personalised intrusive sexism. Influence. Contempt. Violence! Serial offender! @TheZombiUnicorn Watch the clip RT! Respect Women! #GameOver4Sexism pic.twitter.com/jtNj3xy5sNMay 7, 2021

Another clip in the video was taken much more recently from a live stream in December 2020 in which Leach made further sexist remarks. TheZombiUnicorn posted a video response to the montage video asking why Activision and Facebook still have partnerships with Leach, and Activision has since responded.

CharlieIntel , the website which first broke the story, has since received a comment from Activision which confirms that it has broken off all ties to the voice actor. In the statement, Activision says that “Sexism has no place in our industry, our games or in society. Activision is no longer working with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these remarks. We are committed to delivering a fun and safe experience for all players.”

Jeff Leach voiced Ghost in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and reprised the role in Call of Duty Warzone . We don’t know if Activision is planning to make any changes to the character, or if it had plans for Ghost to show up again in future Call of Duty titles.