Activision confirms we'll be hearing about Call of Duty 2019 very, very soon

It's the Call of Duty reveal time of the year, and fan expectations are higher than ever. We know that Infinity Ward is developing 2019's instalment, that it'll be "rooted in some of the franchise’s most important history", and that it's almost definitely set in the Modern Warfare universe.

Activision has already showed off the game to a bunch of American football players but, according to a recent earnings call from the publisher, the official worldwide reveal isn't too far off. Speaking to its investors yesterday, Activision Publishing's President Rob Kostich said that the company intends to reveal the next Call of Duty “later this quarter", which places the announcement somewhere between now and June 30.

Read more The 10 best Call of Duty games, ranked

Not only that, but Kostich reconfirmed Activision's confidence in the project, stating they "feel incredibly good about this year’s game coming from Infinity Ward [and] I think it’s going to be really clear why we’re really so excited about the release.”

Keeping with tradition, it's most likely that the annual Call of Duty will be revealed before this year's run of E3 2019 games take centre stage, so our best bet would put the announcement within the next few weeks of May. Rumours suggest that, unlike Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the title won't feature Specialists or a battle royale mode, but will bring back a single-player campaign following its absence last year.

In any case, you can expect to hear more about the mystery title very, very soon, so stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for all the latest coverage as soon as Infinity Ward is ready to show their baby to the world.

Is Modern Warfare 4 one of the big new games of 2019 yet to be announced? We'll have to wait and see but, in the meantime, watch the video below for a better look at the year in gaming ahead.