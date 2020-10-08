Aaron Sorkin wants to write The Social Network 2 – but only if David Fincher directs

Aaron Sorkin is ready to start writing a sequel to The Social Network – as soon as David Fincher agrees to direct it.

Speaking to MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Molly’s Game director said: “Do I want to write that movie? Yeah I do. I will only write it if David directs it. If Billy Wilder came back from the grave and said he wanted to direct it, I’d say I’d only do it with David.”

Sorkin wrote the script for The Social Network – which celebrates its 10th anniversary this month – and won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay.

Based on Ben Mezrich’s book The Accidental Billionaires, the Fincher-directed movie stars Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. It follows Zuckerberg’s founding of the social networking site as a student at Harvard University – and the ensuing lawsuits.

The movie also features Andrew Garfield as Zuckerberg’s friend and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Justin Timberlake as the site’s first president Sean Parker. Armie Hammer played both entrepreneurial twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who sued Zuckerberg and claimed he stole the idea for the social networking site from them.

Sorkin went on to say that he’d already met with former Facebook investor Roger McNamee to discuss a sequel. McNamee is also the author of 2019’s Zucked, a book that takes a critical look at Zuckerberg, as well as Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg. No one from Facebook was involved with the original movie (although Saverin was a consultant for Mezrich’s book).

With Sorkin’s first Social Network screenplay featuring iconic quotes like “Sorry! My Prada's at the cleaners! Along with my hoodie and my 'fuck you' flip-flops, you pretentious douchebag!”, we’ve got high hopes for the sequel – whenever Fincher agrees to come on board… In the meantime, be sure to check out Sorkin’s latest movie, The Trial of the Chicago 7, in cinemas now and coming to Netflix on October 16.