A Ratatouille musical on TikTok has raised over $1 million for The Actors Fund

Pixar’s charming film about a rat with a love for cooking has been turned into a musical on TikTok. Ratatouille: The TikTok musical stars Titus Burgess as Remy the rat, Adam Lambert as his rodent buddy Emile, Andrew Barth Feldman as Alfredo Linguini (the young chef Remy controls via tugging on his hair from under his hat), Ashley Park as Colette, another chef, and André De Shields as the stern critic Anton Ego. As out there as a Ratatouille TikTok musical sounds, it’s raised over $1 million for The Actors Fund, THR report.

In a statement, The Actors Fund president and CEO Joseph P. Benincasa said: "I am thrilled that we’ve begun the New Year with this seismic event that is clearly providing so much joy. Our gratitude goes to the producers, creators, performers and everyone in the TikTok community who came together so quickly to make it all happen so wonderfully.”

Per the BBC, the musical started with a video posted to TikTok by Emily Jacobson, featuring a song about Remy. From there, others began to get involved – culminating in the complete musical, which even has its own Playbill.

If you’re wondering what Disney have to say about all this, the BBC say their statement reads: “We love when our fans engage with our stories.” The musical’s website claims that “while Disney does not have development plans for the title, they are excited to see fans engage with Disney stories, and they applaud and thank all of the online theatre-makers whose work on Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will benefit The Actors Fund!”

Considering the pandemic has caused many theatres to close, a virtual musical sounds like an excellent idea – and what could be more heart-warming than the tale of a tiny creature following his dreams in a big city? Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical started streaming on January 1 – but today is your last chance to catch it. You can purchase tickets on the musical’s website.

