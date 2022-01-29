A new WWE 2K22 video teaser has reportedly leaked early

A reportedly new "alternative" WWE 2K22 video trailer has supposedly leaked online.

Though not revealing where the video came from, specialist WWE YouTube channel WWE Attire and Shows uploaded the "WWE 2K22 It Hits Different (Alternative Trailer) LEAKED" teaser earlier today.

Fans have spotted "wayyyy more gameplay", as well as improved lighting and physics, although some have commented that they're surprised we've yet to see any new weapon animations yet.

Here it is in action – literally (thanks, VGC ):

Confirmation of WWE 2K22's cover star – Rey Mysterio – also leaked online just a couple of days ahead of schedule earlier in the month.

For the first time in the game's 20-year-long history, 2K did not release a WWE game in 2021. The decision followed woeful reviews of WWE 2K20 , prompting 2K to bring Patrick Gilmore onboard in the hope of refreshing the series and avoiding another bug-tastic release that spawned more memes than fans.

Wondering what changes WWE 2K22 may bring to the roster? Check out our WWE 2K22 roster guide tracking every confirmed wrestler so far. As Ben summarizes in his guide, many of the company's biggest names have been released or jumped ship to the AEW roster so while we know we're getting new faces with fighters like Austin Theory, Kay Lee Ray and Raquel Gonzalez, we also know veterans like Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho and Bray Wyatt will be MIA this time around.

"WWE 2K22 retains 30,000 moves, and adds 5,000 new ones, while all existing strikes have been recaptured and retimed," we said in our first-look WWE 2K22 preview a little while back.

"Footage of Kofi Kingston thumping Jeff Hardy in the ribs, then bulldogging his face into the mat, certainly looks impactful. But will it feel that way, and – more importantly – translate to an exciting, realistic video game?"