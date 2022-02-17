A new Dungeons and Dragons starter set seems to be on the way

It seems as if a brand-new Dungeons and Dragons starter set was just accidentally revealed via a Hasbro product lineup video for 2022.

Seemingly called "Dragons of Stormwreck Isle", the new Dungeons and Dragons starter set can be glimpsed in a YouTube sizzle reel amongst other Hasbro products that are due to land this year (it's visible at the 22-second mark). However, it's conspicuously absent from almost all of the written announcements and press material. In fact, the only place we were able to find it referenced directly was in the Businesswire press release as a bullet-point under the gaming section. It's listed as costing $49.99.

GamesRadar has reached out to Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast for more information.

Story developing.