A new Dirt game seems to be in the works at Codemasters

Dirt developer Codemasters is teasing a new entry in its mainline racing series.

"Whilst one journey remains flat out, another journey is about to begin," the studio wrote on Twitter , referring to the final update for Dirt Rally 2.0. The tweet also plugged a recent blog post from the studio, which holds more detailed but still vague teases for the next Dirt game.

"Prepare to see something new roar to life in the world of Dirt, very soon," the post reads. "Developed by a separate Codemasters studio to the Dirt Rally team, we’re incredibly excited about what’s around the corner. We invite you to be part of a brand new experience, while also continuing to enjoy our definitive Rally offering.

"As for the future of Dirt Rally? Well… we have a few things in mind. We have big plans, driven by a passionate development team, solely tasked with taking the Rally series to even greater heights. You won’t hear about that for a while, but when you do... oh boy, will you be excited for what’s coming.

"Whether it’s our latest game soon to be revealed, or what comes next for Rally, we are incredibly excited to continue making Dirt the franchise for everything we all love about off-road racing."

From the sound of things, Codemasters has been working on a non-Rally Dirt game for some time, and both it and the next Dirt Rally will likely be next-gen or cross-gen releases. With PS5 and Xbox Series X roughly half a year away, we could see a new Dirt announcement racing into view sooner rather than later.