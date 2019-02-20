Popular

"A lot weirder than I expected" – The first Captain Marvel reactions are in

Read the world-first Captain Marvel reactions as a few surprising names catch the eye

It’s almost the last stop on the Captain Marvel hype train: That’s right, the world-first Captain Marvel reactions are here for the lucky select few who were able to watch Carol Danvers’ MCU debut a few weeks before general release. 

It’s March 8 for the rest of the world, but you can get a quick peek behind the curtain here as a dozen or so have taken to Twitter to reveal snippets of what they thought about Brie Larson’s cosmic adventure. Are you ready? Mild spoilers for Captain Marvel follow…

What's the overall reaction?

You can breathe easy. Sure, first reactions are bound to be a little more positive than the general public's take, but it’s still reassuring to hear that Marvel has managed to stick what could have been a tricky landing. The ‘90s setting works; Brie Larson is great, and there’s even things here for comic book fans – the future is promising.

A few surprises

While there obviously aren’t plot details within (unless you want Marvel to come and find you), things aren’t apparently going to be as A to B as we expect from a prequel movie. Surprises are abound! Something that perhaps isn’t a surprise? Goose the cat has lots of fans.

Here’s a The Last Jedi comparison—wait, come back!

One of the more nuanced reactions comes from Uproxx’s Mike Ryan. Not only does he hint that the trailers are a little misleading as things are more cosmic than we might have anticipated, we also could be heading into Star Wars: The Last Jedi territory when it comes to trippy scenes.

A villain worth watching

Ben Mendelsohn has quite the track record when it comes to playing brilliant baddies. From Ready Player One, to Star Wars: Rogue One, and beyond, he seems ready-made to be someone you love to hate in any blockbuster. Here, he plays snarling Skrull Talos, and he’s been getting rave reviews.

Stan's goodbye

Slight spoilers here, but the movie opens with a Stan Lee tribute. Captain Marvel is the first MCU movie since Stan’s passing, so it only seems right to open things up with the man himself.

The final word

Hi, Thanos. Bye, Thanos.

Captain Marvel could very well be kicking off a run of fantastic new Marvel movies, so why not check out what's in store?

