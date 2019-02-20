"A lot weirder than I expected" – The first Captain Marvel reactions are in

It’s almost the last stop on the Captain Marvel hype train: That’s right, the world-first Captain Marvel reactions are here for the lucky select few who were able to watch Carol Danvers’ MCU debut a few weeks before general release.

It’s March 8 for the rest of the world, but you can get a quick peek behind the curtain here as a dozen or so have taken to Twitter to reveal snippets of what they thought about Brie Larson’s cosmic adventure. Are you ready? Mild spoilers for Captain Marvel follow…

What's the overall reaction?

You can breathe easy. Sure, first reactions are bound to be a little more positive than the general public's take, but it’s still reassuring to hear that Marvel has managed to stick what could have been a tricky landing. The ‘90s setting works; Brie Larson is great, and there’s even things here for comic book fans – the future is promising.

#CaptainMarvel is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero.20 February 2019

#CaptainMarvel has a great ‘90s sci-fi vibe w/ a tone unlike any other Marvel movie, really. It’s retro & trippy, mysterious & dorky. It’s funny in surprising places & badass in all the right places. It remains entertaining because it’s always changing. It’s got the right stuff pic.twitter.com/o7AvqYY63x20 February 2019

Captain Marvel is an effective Avengers prequel in some ways akin to the 1st Captain America movie. It’s pro-woman without being overdone with pre and post credit scenes that made me tear up and gave me goosebumps respectively pic.twitter.com/or2Oj7CdRV20 February 2019

Captain Marvel is everything that I hoped it would be. It feels completely unlike any other Marvel film. A unique and fresh take on an origin story that feels new. Brie Larson is fantastic as Carol Danvers. This is one of my favorite Marvel movies of all time. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/0ou7HU93MY20 February 2019

Fans of #CaptainMarvel comics are going to love the movie. Plain and simple.20 February 2019

#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA20 February 2019

A few surprises

While there obviously aren’t plot details within (unless you want Marvel to come and find you), things aren’t apparently going to be as A to B as we expect from a prequel movie. Surprises are abound! Something that perhaps isn’t a surprise? Goose the cat has lots of fans.

Captain Marvel is a blast! Has some cool surprises that I definitely didn't see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun. Brie Larson is awesome, and makes a fantastic first step into the MCU #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/oqrRtgDQrp20 February 2019

Really loved #CaptainMarvel. It’s a little wobbly at times but only because it’s so ambitious. It’s beautifully constructed, hilarious and offers tons of surprises. @brielarson obviously rules but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP. pic.twitter.com/yQLQGl2Yt020 February 2019

#CaptainMarvel was a lot of fun! Just enough ‘90s nostalgia without overdoing it. Brie Larson is great. Ditto Sam Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn. Goose the cat is purr-fect. Some nice surprises and clever decisions throughout. Cool sci-fi elements. And funny! Thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/PzzxXir8pZ20 February 2019

Here’s a The Last Jedi comparison—wait, come back!

One of the more nuanced reactions comes from Uproxx’s Mike Ryan. Not only does he hint that the trailers are a little misleading as things are more cosmic than we might have anticipated, we also could be heading into Star Wars: The Last Jedi territory when it comes to trippy scenes.

And not wacky weird like the GOTG movies. Think more “Rey snapping into endless mirrors” from The Last Jedi type scenes. Also, finally, the MCU and a Nirvana song come together (as Kurt Cobain wanted)20 February 2019

A villain worth watching

Ben Mendelsohn has quite the track record when it comes to playing brilliant baddies. From Ready Player One, to Star Wars: Rogue One, and beyond, he seems ready-made to be someone you love to hate in any blockbuster. Here, he plays snarling Skrull Talos, and he’s been getting rave reviews.

#CaptainMarvel is a great origin story. Brie’s buddy cop chemistry with @SamuelLJackson is so much fun and her relationship with Lashana Lynch is the real heart of it. Ben Mendelsohn and the cat both steal the show.20 February 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a welcome addition to the #MCU. The movie is really well done with some great moments. #benmendelsohn steals almost every scene he's in. @brielarson literally shines in the role. So ready for #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/GET0socRjl20 February 2019

Stan's goodbye

Slight spoilers here, but the movie opens with a Stan Lee tribute. Captain Marvel is the first MCU movie since Stan’s passing, so it only seems right to open things up with the man himself.

#CaptainMarvel opens with a very touching Stan Lee tribute that Marvel fans will love. pic.twitter.com/yXDScRwiwW20 February 2019

The final word

Hi, Thanos. Bye, Thanos.

#CaptainMarvel: Well, Thanos is fucked.20 February 2019

