A Chrono Cross remake could be on the way

A Chrono Cross remake could soon be announced after months of speculation.

A few months ago it was revealed that PlayStation has plans to make a "big" remake announcement this December after Irish musician Ava announced that they had been asked to write a song for the project earlier this year. According to a radio interview with Ava, the musician was approached by composer Michael McGlynn, whose musical group Anúna worked on the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 soundtrack.

More information about this mysterious project has since come to light and all signs point towards the announcement being a Chrono Cross remake according to XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker who claimed this was the case on a recent podcast episode (thanks VGC .)

However, according to Baker: "The game itself is not a mystery, Chrono Cross Remastered was already on the NVIDIA leak list." He continues, "what else I was told - because everyone’s working under the assumption that it’s a PlayStation exclusive - I’ve been told that it’s not. The only word that was used was ‘multi-plat.'"

The NVIDIA leak Baker is talking about happened in September and resulted in the release of an unpublished games list. It was later revealed that although some of the PC ports on the list are real, other games on the list are "speculative." The games still unconfirmed by NVIDIA or their publishers include Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, and Chrono Cross Remaster.

If Baker and Ava’s comments are true, it’s possible we could be getting a Chrono Cross remaster/remake announced soon, however it now seems as though it won’t necessarily be PlayStation exclusive. We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed until PlayStation makes its rumored announcement to officially find out.