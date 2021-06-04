6 new Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to stream this weekend

The weekend is almost upon us, and that means you're probably on the lookout for something new to watch. We've rounded up the best of the new offerings from Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max to curate a viewing list that will keep you busy all weekend. Whether you want to kick back with the animated adventure Raya and the Last Dragon, or you're in the mood to be scared silly with Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, there's bound to be something to get stuck into this weekend on our list.

For the binge-watchers out there, Sweet Tooth and DOM are both streaming all their episodes this weekend on Netflix and Amazon Prime, respectively – and if you're in the mood to settle down with something new every week, The Bad Batch is releasing a fresh episode every Friday on Disney Plus. So, without further ado, scroll on to check out our roundup of the best new movies and TV shows to stream this weekend.

Sweet Tooth – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Executive produced by Susan Downey and Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., this new Netflix TV show is based on the DC Comics/Vertigo series of the same name by Jeff Lemire. It follows Gus, a half-deer half-human boy, on a dangerous journey across a dystopian United States. Gus has been living an isolated life of safety and seclusion, but an encounter with a wanderer named Jeppard sets them both off on an adventure through a country that hunts hybrid people. It stars Christian Convery as Gus and Nonso Anozie as Jeppard, and is narrated by James Brolin.

Raya and the Last Dragon – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Raya and the Last Dragon debuted on Disney Plus Premier Access earlier in the year, but this weekend it's available to watch for free on the streamer (provided you have an account). Starring Kelly Marie Tran, this Disney Princess adventure follows Raya on a quest to track down the last dragon to save her home of Kumandra when evil from the past returns. Awkwafina voices Sisu, the titular dragon. The movie also stars Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Benedict Wong, and Daniel Dae Kim.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Available: USA

Watch today: HBO Max (hybrid theatrical release)

Like many of us, The Conjuring 3 is getting out of the house. Sidestepping the series' traditional haunted house setting for a twisted take on a real-world court case, The Devil Made Me Do It transfers all the series' hallmark traits for jump scares and hair-raising Gothic horror to 1980s America. Like all great true crime tales, it's sure to stay with you long after the credits have rolled. Thanks to HBO Max, you can even suffer through the threequel from the comfort of your own home. Maybe keep the lights on? Just in case.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

The Star Wars animated spinoff continues this week with episode 6. The titular group were first introduced in The Clone Wars, with this series effectively a sequel to the beloved animated show. The Bad Batch are clones with genetic mutations that set them apart from the rest of the Clone Army, and each have their own particular skill. The group now act as mercenaries in the aftermath of the Clone Wars. If you've been missing the galaxy far, far away since The Mandalorian ended, this is definitely a series to check out.

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Netflix is often home to the weird and wonderful – but a documentary about cats hosted by a cat? That's given us paws for thought. Still, Kitty Love is sure to warm the hearts of the feline-mad among us as cat-slash-actor Abatutu takes us on a tour of home videos featuring, you guessed it, cats. From the a-mew-sing to the adorably cute, An Homage to Cats is perfect weekend fodder for those who need a wholesome slice of pet content. Think World's Funniest Home Videos and Instagram but with only slightly more cat videos and you're on the right track.

DOM – Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Based on a true story, this crime series follows a police officer named Victor dedicated to the fight against cocaine trafficking. His son is on the opposite path, though: he's dealing with a drug addiction, and is a wanted criminal on his way to leading a gang. The series is set in '90s Rio de Janeiro and stars Gabriel Leone, Flavio Tolezani, Filipe Bragança, Ramon Francisco, and Isabella Santoni. Expect moral dilemmas and gritty action as Victor strives to save his son in this Amazon Original series.