Days before its final episode, the Attack on Titan creator looks back at 10 years of the anime – and apologizes for an upcoming scene

Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama has released a message for fans days before The Final Chapters Special 2 (AKA the final episode), urging those watching to tune in until the very end.

"It’s been 10 years since the TV anime started. Thank you very much for sticking with us through all that time," Isayama wrote on the official Attack on Titan website (via translation).

Isayama isn’t just in a reflective mood, however. He has jokingly apologized to animation studio MAPPA for bringing the upcoming "climax scene" in the finale to life.

"The climax scene that happens in the last half of the final season was very hard to draw in the original manga, as well, so I couldn’t help but think, 'This is going to be rough for MAPPA. MAPPA is probably thinking, 'Please stop.' I’m sorry, MAPPA. I’m really sorry.' Even then, I’m very excited to see how it’ll turn out in the anime," Isayama said.

As for the ending? Isayama isn’t giving away spoilers for Eren’s endgame, but has revealed he has drawn some new bonus material for the epic finale.

"Also this time, by my request, I got to draw a little bit of the rough draft toward the end. Please watch until the end," Isayama said.

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 is due to air at midnight on Sunday, November 5 in Japan. That means Crunchyroll subscribers should be able to stream it from November 4, but exact details haven’t yet been released.

