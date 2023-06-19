ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 gaming laptop falls to lowest-ever price at Amazon – save over $600

We regularly see record-low prices on gaming laptops that are definitely at the lower end of the processing power scale, but now and then we come across one that will give you that extra bit of oomph. Amazon has today reduced an ASUS gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti by well over $600, making it one of our favourite deals of the month.

By heading over to the retailer you can find an ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 for $1,868.23, falling from its typical MSRP of $2,499.99. That's a huge saving of $631.76 (a 25% discount), which now means the gaming laptop has never been cheaper to own. The build has been dropping pretty consistently since March but has now beaten its previous record of $1,873.88. Not only does it come equipped with the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card but you get an Intel i9-12900H processor, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro as well as a 17.3-inch QHD display to enjoy the latest and greatest video games.

While it's always worth checking out the best cheap gaming laptop deals that are currently available, it's unlikely that this particular model will drop any further. That is until Black Friday later this year, although there is the chance Amazon Prime Day sale might surprise us in July. On the other hand, it could shoot back up to its original price point, so if you're interested we suggest getting it while stock remains.

Today's best ASUS gaming laptop deal

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 | $2,499.99 $1,868.23 at Amazon

Save $631 - Now down by 25%, this ASUS gaming laptop is now at its lowest price it's ever been at the retailer. This is a huge $600-plus dollars off that is well worth taking advantage of. Features: 17.3-inch QHD display, RTX 3070 Ti, Intel Core i9-12900H processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

More of today's best ASUS deals

As we're constantly rounding up and reviewing the best gaming laptops that the market has to offer in 2023, you can be sure of this ASUS's quality. For instance, the ASUS Strix Scar 16 is our top recommended overall gaming laptop due to it "combining bags of power with a crisp MiniLED display." That model is currently going for $3,099.97 , and while it does come with an RTX 4080 graphics card, it's obviously more of a leap in price.

