Asterigos: Curse of the Stars is a stunning action RPG set in a world inspired by Greek and Roman mythologies

Set in a world inspired by Greek and Roman mythologies, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars is a charming and ambitious action RPG from developer Acme Gamestudio.

The game sees you step into the sturdy adventuring boots of Hilda, a flame-haired young warrior on a quest to save her lost father. To do this, she must uncover the secrets of Aphes, a beautiful city that’s been cursed, so expect plenty of battles against mutated manticores, powerful minotaurs, and hideous hydra along the way.

According to Asterigos’ Steam page (opens in new tab), “The gameplay elements, inspired by soulslike games alongside a lighter, dynamic combat system, create a fresh take on the modern action RPG genre, providing you with a harmonious difficulty and exploration balance.”

There’s a variety of ranged and melee weapons on offer, so how you choose to take down your foes is up to you. You can opt for the classic sword and shield combo or the dual blades for some speedy slash attacks. For sturdier opponents, there’s a huge battle hammer, and a magical staff for when you’d rather not get too close. Up to two different weapon types can be equipped at once, allowing you to switch up your style on the fly.

Choice isn’t confined to combat either; it’s also woven into the narrative, as every decision you make in Asterigos matters and will have an effect on the story and the fate of Aphes itself. The game promises plenty of secrets to discover and side quests to get stuck into as you explore its beautiful high fantasy world. You can see Asterigos: Curse of the Stars in action in the gameplay trailer below.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars launches today for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

