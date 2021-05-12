The Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids 'kill the only snake in Ireland' achievement takes some exploration to secure. As you may have noticed in your achievement list, there's a trophy called The Legend of St. Patrick, which requires you to 'kill the only snake in Ireland'. Famously, St Patrick is said to have driven all of the serpents out of the country, but in the latest expansion, one slithery snake remains. Yes, that's right. You are in fact looking for a literal snake and not a traitorous NPC.

Since you're dealing with quite an expansive map, locating a single, hidden snake is no small feat, but we've done the legwork for you. Here's where you need to go to find and kill the only snake in Ireland in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids.

How to find and kill the only snake in Ireland

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In order to kill the only snake in Ireland you're going to need to make your way to Meath, an area that's just to the left of Dublin where you first arrive. Meath is clearly marked on the map, with several points of interest marked by orbs. One of the orbs directly below the word Meath on your map shows the location of a cursed symbol inside of church, which is where you need to go. You can see this point marked on the map above.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As you enter the church, a pot surrounded by boxes will be directly facing you at the entrance. Just like the many snakes you might have come across in your adventures in England, the one you're after is actually hidden away inside the pot. Smash it with your bow or weapon of choice and once you've taken out the snake, you'll have earned yourself the Legend of St. Patrick achieved, and rid Ireland of its very last serpent. While you're there, be sure to climb up to the rafters at the back of the church so you can position yourself above the cursed symbol and clear another mystery in Meath.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips | Assassin's Creed Valhalla map | Assassin's Creed Valhalla romance guide | Best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weapons | Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals | Assassin's Creed Valhalla settlement guide | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ending | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thor armor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Treasures of Britain Excalibur