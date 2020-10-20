Assassin's Creed Valhalla season pass takes the game to Ireland and France

The latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer is all about the content coming after the game's launch on November 10, including a paid season pass and multiple free updates.

The season pass for Valhalla is included with the gold and ultimate editions of the game, and will also be available individually for $39.99. Purchasing the season pass will let you access a special Beowulf-themed quest at launch, but the first expansion won't arrive until spring 2021, followed by expansion two in summer 2021.

Expansion 1: Wrath of the Druids takes Eivor to Ireland for a deep-dive in Gaelic folklore, with an emphasis on a cult of - you guessed it - druids. Expansion 2: The Siege of Paris introduces French locales along with "the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking History with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia," Ubisoft says.

Free seasonal content will roll out alongside these expansions, starting with season one in December. Collectively, the season will add another settlement area, a Yule Festival event, a river raid game mode which more heavily integrates the Viking warships, and a medley of skills, gear, and cosmetics for Eivor. That said, the biggest addition in season one sounds like the Ranks for Jomsviking, which lets you hire crewmates from other players' games, not unlike the Pawns in Dragon's Dogma. Your friends will also be able to hire your lieutenants, and you'll get some silver as thanks.

Season two will start in March 2021, with two more seasons to follow in summer and fall. Valhalla will be regularly updated for at least a year, and Ubisoft says that Discovery Tour, the non-violent educational mode designed to let players explore the world, will be added somewhere in there.