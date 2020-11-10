Assassin's Creed Valhalla launch trailer gives you plenty of Viking action

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has officially launched for PC and Xbox Series X, with a PS5 release right around the corner on November 12. And now with a launch trailer courtesy of Ubisoft, fans can get one last big look at what's to come before firing up the game for the first time themselves.

The trailer shows off the life and battles of Eivor, the Viking warrior players control in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. With an epic narrative, Eivor traverses their world and goes to battle their gang of Vikings in toe. The trailer also brings in a new hashtag, #LikeaViking, inviting players to fill in the blank with whatever they'll get up to on their next great Assassin's Creed adventure.

The trailer also boasts many of the game's strong reviews, establishing it as yet another high-quality title in the Assassin's Creed lineup. Notably not on display in the trailer is the modern-day counterpart to the story, which will follow Layla Hassan of Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey. This section of the game has already received some attention online for its notable reference to the COVID crisis, showing that the game's story is a little closer to our reality than the Viking action might have implied.

Players can get their hands on Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PC and Xbox Series X today, and it will also be available as a launch title on the PS5 this Thursday, November 12. Why not give the trailer a watch to get hyped for all the action?

Learn more about all the adventures you're in for with our review of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.