Assassin's Creed Valhalla 1.6.1 update adds a new settlement building, rewards, and in-game event tomorrow

The next Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update (1.6.1) is due to release tomorrow and with it comes a host of new free content for players.

As revealed in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla 1.6.1 patch notes (opens in new tab), the next Title Update will launch on September 27, 2022 at 8AM ET / 5AM PT / 1PM BST / 10PM AEST. As well as the usual bug fixes, the new Title Update will include Tombs of the Fallen Pack 2, a new settlement building called Rune Forge, some new AC15 rewards, and the Oskoreia Festival event.

So what should players expect from the Tombs of the Fallen Pack 2? Well, according to the patch notes, this update will conclude the additional puzzles and add three new tombs which are "rigged with ancient traps and complex puzzles." Much like most of the extras included in this update, players will be able to access these new tombs from September 27.

As for Rune Forge, players will be able to expand Ravensthrope once again with a new building - so long as Ravensthorpe has been upgraded to level four. With this new building, players will be able to turn the perks of their currently owned gear into new runes in exchange for silver. Unfortunately, this is only applicable to the base game and none of its expansions.

Moving onto the Oskoreia Festival, this limited-time, in-game event will run from October 20 - November 10, so you've got a few days to prepare. Once live, players will be able to take part in the festival which will offer new activities, quests, and rewards. It's not as easy as it sounds though as players will also need to defend their settlement from harmful spirits.

Finally, as Ubisoft continues to celebrate Assassin's Creed's 15th anniversary, Assassin's Creed Valhalla players can soon claim the 'AC15 settlement pack' which will allow them to apply the AC15 tattoo set as well as take advantage of other in-game rewards. You can access these through Ubisoft Connect.

If you're wondering how much space this update will take, Ubisoft has very thoughtfully revealed how big of an update this is and on what platform. For example, if you want to download the 1.6.1 Title Update on PC, it'll take up 9.12GB on your hard drive. For Xbox Series X /S - 11.9GB, Xbox One 10.6GB, PS5 - 1.6GB, and PS4 - 8.6GB.