Assassin's Creed Mirage really is going back to basics with Altair and Ezio outfits

Assassin's Creed Mirage will offer Altair and Ezio outfits for Basim as part of Ubisoft Connect Rewards.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft Connect was updated to include rewards for Assassin's Creed Mirage, ahead of the new game launching later this week. The headline reward is probably the supreme 'Ezio Revelations Costume,' which sees Basim don the garb of the famed Italian assassin in his elder years for 100 Units of the Ubisoft Rewards currency.

The 'Altair Costume' set retails for a little bit lower than that, going for 60 Units. There's even an unlockable 'Shahbaz' skin for Basim's eagle, Enkidu, which you can get your hands on for 30 Units. You'll have to complete certain challenges in Mirage - or other Ubisoft games - to get your hands on enough of the Unit currency to unlock any of these items.

There's also a 'Basim Valhalla Costume' up for unlocking, which is actually free of charge, just like the 'Dirham Pouch' item, which gives you a slight head start in Mirage with 50 of the game's currency. That former reward is a throwback to Basim's look from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which we guess technically involves aging up the character to his elder self.

Long-time Assassin's Creed fans utterly adore Altair and Ezio, and so these customes are probably going down a treat. Then again, this is far from the first time either character's garb has appeared as an Ubisoft Connect pay out in an Assassin's Creed game.

Assassin's Creed Mirage launches later this week on October 5. Check out our Assassin's Creed Mirage On the Radar series for a deep dive into the new game with developer Ubisoft Bordeaux.

There's also the recent news that Assassin's Creed Mirage can thankfully be beaten in 20-30 hours, five times shorter than Valhalla.