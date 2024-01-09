Assassin's Creed and Genshin Impact devs will use new AI NPC systems, but Nvidia has "no simple answers" about how the tech was trained

Genshin Impact and Assassin's Creed developers will begin using Nvidia's brand-new AI-powered technology for NPCs, but Nvidia won't say what the new tech was trained on.

Yesterday during CES 2024, Nvidia unveiled brand new AI tech pledging better NPCs for games and "endless possibilities for developers." The NPCs created with the tech will allegedly have "revolutionary conversational, perceptual, and action generation capabilities."

Now, Digital Trends has reported that both HoYoverse and Ubisoft will begin using Nvidia's new technology in their game development. Both companies are among the first in the world to sign up to use Nvidia's tech, with the speed of those partnerships implying that these agreements were made behind the scenes before yesterday's announcement.

However, it's unclear how Nvidia's tech is being trained. When Digital Trends asked the company how it was training the tech to write and voice characters, Nvidia said there was "no simple answer." Nvidia reportedly said that different individual tools within the tech are being trained using different data sets.

Whatever these different data sets are, Nvidia isn't revealing them right now. As Digital Trends points out, there'll be concern among voice actors, for example, that the AI tech is being trained using voiceover from actors that haven't given their explicit permission for their voices to be used in such a way.

When Microsoft revealed its own version of AI tech for writing and voicing characters last year, actors loudly spoke out against the new technology. "If you want to start a voice-acting career, don't bother," one actor wrote at the time, while another added, "this will make it even harder for new talent to break into video games."

You can read up on our new games 2024 guide for a look ahead at all the major releases set to come this year.