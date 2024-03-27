As Stellar Blade's demo gets action RPG fans unglued, director says there isn't a photo mode but you can ask for one, which folks will surely be normal about

Stellar Blade doesn't have a photo mode, but its developer will consider adding one if fans make enough noise, and we're sure they will.

Speaking to Famitsu, Stellar Blade game director Hyung-Tae Kim reveals that the action-RPG isn't launching with a photo mode, as the development team is currently busy polishing the game. However, if players make enough noise for the feature, Shift Up might consider adding it at some point after launch.

Don't take this as a guarantee that your pleas will be answered, though. Kim merely says that he'll do his best to answer players' feedback for a photo mode after launch, but nowhere does he guarantee that Shift Up will actually have the time or resources to make it a reality.

This all comes about as anticipation surrounding Stellar Blade is reaching fever pitch, right around a month before launch. It coincides with outlets publishing hands-on previews of the new action-RPG (and you can read our Stellar Blade preview via the link), as well as gameplay clips showing protagonist Eve gracefully slicing apart various monstrosities.

"It looks expensive, gorgeous, badass, and very high quality. Stellar Blade will have a place in the GOTY shortlist," writes one Twitter user, reacting to the combat video from Famitsu just below. "Bruh I didn't expect it to play like MGR, now I'm craving for this," writes another Twitter user, referencing PlatinumGames' superb Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

『ステラーブレイド』の戦闘シーンは描き方がヤバい息遣いを感じさせる生々しさと、髪がたなびく様子すら美しい繊細さが同居。肉感的な主人公イヴがグロテスクなクリーチャーの臓物をぶちまける。#ステラーブレイド #StellarBlade https://t.co/FCSRP3PkEA pic.twitter.com/B85k7QSc1GMarch 27, 2024 See more

If you're wondering how normal folk might be about requests for a photo mode, look no further than Eve's behind. Shift Up is responsible for the butt-jiggling game Nikke, if you didn't know, and director Kim previously told GamesRadar+ that Stellar Blade's devs paid so much attention to Eve's back because it's what players will see for the vast majority of the game.

Stellar Blade launches next month on April 26 as a PS5 exclusive, so there's less than a month to go until Shift Up's action-RPG is here. More immediately though, we can look forward to Stellar Blade's demo going live this coming Friday, April 29, which should be an absolute banger of a time. And yes, just in case you were wondering, this is the same demo that was pulled off PSN after it accidentally launched earlier this month.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our very own Stellar Blade interview with director Kim for more on why Shift Up's new game is secretly more of an RPG than you might think.