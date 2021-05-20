Arnold Schwarzenegger to headline his first ever TV show for Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to make his debut as a small screen leading man in a new series for Netflix.

The currently untitled project will follow a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Monica Barbaro) who discover they’ve both been secretly working as CIA operatives. Now, forced to team up, they must confront the fact everything they thought they knew about the other has been a lie. Described as tackling universal family problems, the series also promises plenty of action and humor.

The series will consist of eight hour-long episodes and Nick Santora is on board as showrunner, while Schwarzenegger will executive produce. Santora has previously worked as a writer and producer on shows like The Sopranos, Law & Order, and Prison Break.

"Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix. I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team," Schwarzenegger said in a statement.

Iconic action star Schwarzenegger is known for starring in The Terminator franchise and the Conan movie series, as well as his roles in movies like The Running Man and Total Recall. Although he's appeared in TV shows before, this will be his first leading role on the small screen.

Barbaro, meanwhile, will next star in Top Gun: Maverick, the Tom Cruise-led sequel to the classic '80s movie. She also has a role in another upcoming Netflix series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, an animated spin-off of Zack Snyder's new zombie movie.