Army of Thieves features a huge Dawn of the Dead Easter egg

While Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead may not be a continuation of Dawn of the Dead, the director's remake of George A. Romero's classic, that hasn't stopped the new prequel, Army of Thieves, paying homage to Snyder's previous encounter with the undead.

Matthias Schweighöfer directs Army of Thieves, which tells the story of the safecracker Dieter (also played by Schweighöfer) before he heads to zombie-infested Las Vegas. As revealed in the new Netflix movie, Dieter has been having visions of zombies – and one of those dream sequences recreates a moment from Snyder's version of Dawn of the Dead.

In Army of Thieves, Dieter sees a zombified young girl staggering down a hallway towards him, much like how a couple's young daughter attacks them in their bedroom in the 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead.

"We tried to find even the same dress that the girl was wearing in Dawn of the Dead," Schweighöfer told Vanity Fair while discussing the scene. "We couldn't find it, but it's quite a similar shot." See images of both scenes below.

Dawn of the Dead (Image credit: Universal)

Army of Thieves (Image credit: Netflix)

Army of Thieves does not feature many zombies, instead playing mainly as a straightforward heist movie, so Schweighöfer managing to reference Dawn of the Dead is an impressive feat.

