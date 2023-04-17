Armored Core 6 key art leaks online via Xbox pre-install trick

Key art for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has appeared to leak online.

Over the past weekend, one clever Reddit user claims to have manipulated their Xbox console to reveal new key art for Armored Core 6. The user claims this is a "screensaver" they were given after using a "pre install trick" after purchasing Armored Core 6 on their console.

That sure is one mecha-looking image, appropriate for Armored Core 6. A decayed society is crumbled around the main mech, which again, looks appropriate for the Armored Core series that typically take place in ruined environments and cities that've been put through hell and back.

What looks like the sky up above the main robotic character sure looks interesting, though. It's almost like the sky has been colored a light red, almost pink, even, which could quite possibly indicate some Earth-shattering or manipulating powers at play in Armored Core 6.

Other than that though, there aren't a whole lot of concrete details to glean from this image. Perhaps we won't be waiting all that long for news of FromSoftware's next project though, because Armored Core 6 was just rated in Korea earlier this month, indicating it could launch sooner this year rather than later.

FromSoftware's other major project is the Elden Ring DLC, revealed this year to be called 'Shadow of the Erdtree.' With both these projects on the go at once, Armored Core and Soulsborne fans have a lot to look forward to together for the first time in well over a decade.

