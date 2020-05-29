Arkane's first game, Arx Fatalis, is free for a limited time

In celebration of 20 years of making games, Dishonored and Prey developer Arkane Studios is making its very first game free to download for a limited time.

Naturally, there are a couple of loops you need to jump through for the free game, but thankfully they're fairly reasonable loops. First you'll need to sign up for the Arkane Outsiders email list for updates on whatever the studio is promoting. Then, you'll need to claim your digital download and play the game via the Bethesda Launcher. Personally, it seems a small price to pay for a free, and fairly well-loved game. Plus, email subscribers also get The Art of Arkane digital artbook for free.

I've only heard tales of the cult classic Arx Fatalis myself, but basically it's a first-person RPG with all the trimmings: skill-leveling, side quests, crafting, and cooking. The story involves a world of warring species forced to co-exist underground when the light of the sun goes out. Your objective as an escaped prisoner of an is to stop the God of Destruction from reincarnating.

While it hasn't been remastered, Arx Fatalis' visuals seem to have held up pretty well for a game that originally released in 2002. Check the trailer up top for a generous helping of gameplay and decide for yourself if it's something worth taking up. Considering the very attractive entry fee, I couldn't help but take Arkane up on their offer. Even if it means more emails.

