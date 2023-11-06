Ark: Survival Ascended devs lay out console release plans, and how they're fixing things after 'Mixed' Steam release

Ark: Survival Ascended should be on Xbox next week, though PlayStation fans will have to wait a little bit longer.

That comes from developer Studio Wildcard, who has provided a state of play over the open-world survival glow-up on an official forum.

The team says that it’s “on track” for a November 14 launch, and, as we get closer to the day, you’ll get a better idea regarding release times and the like.

“The Xbox version will be up-to-spec with the latest PC functionality as of November 14, and will launch directly into cross-play with the PC version (along with new servers, including Xbox-only servers),” Studio Wildcard says.

As for a PlayStation release, that’ll be along after the developer finalizes the details with Sony, though we’re hopefully looking at the end of November. “We know this isn’t ideal, but we’re optimistic we’ll be able to share a date very soon!” the developer says.

The Ark: Survival Ascended team also shares that console launch plans are changing following the survival game’s Steam debut. Cross-platform support will be a day one for both, Official Servers for the respective game modes are coming with boosted rates to help everyone catch up, and console-specific servers are on the way, too, for more obvious reasons.

Ark: Survival Ascended launched on Steam last month much like Evolved did – to mixed reviews and oodles of performance complaints. Work is underway to smoothen that all out as more fans get their hands on the Unreal Engine 5 glow-up.

