Arise: A Simple Story documentary - Piccolo Studio on the inspirations behind its enchanting new indie game

The Golden Joystick Awards 2019 are ongoing right now at London's Bloomsbury Big Top, and the pre-show (which you can follow along with live on Twitch right now) is revealing a range of exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into some of the most exciting games on the way, including Cyberpunk 2077.

As part of the ceremony, we're happy to reveal one such exclusive for you right here; a brand new documentary exploring the making of Arise: A Simple Story - the upcoming indie adventure that first debuted alongside The Last of Us 2 in September's State of Play live stream.

Arise is being made by Piccolo Studio, a small team based out in the heart of Barcelona, and we recently flew over to the developer ourselves to chat with its founders, tour their office, and play the game for ourselves.

The mini documentary, which you check out for yourself above, provides a deep window into the creative process that went into the making of Arise: A Simple Story, which is releasing on PC, PS4, and Xbox One next month, December 3. We've loved what we've seen of the game so far, and here's hoping that Piccolo's debut title makes good on its promises to deliver a truly "handcrafted experience."

