Argentina vs France live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 final online

So this is it. After four weeks, 63 games and 163 goals, Sunday will see Argentina and France play out the 2022 World Cup final in the awesome 89,000-seater Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here's how to watch an Argentina vs France live stream and get the World Cup 2022 final from anywhere.

It took Lionel Scaloni's Argentina a while to warm up in this tournament. After a lot of pre-Qatar hype, they were brought crashing down to earth by a seismic defeat to Saudi Arabia. But it's testament to the spirit of the Copa América champions that they dusted themselves down and have progressed all the way to the last two.

It's now or never for GOAT-contender Lionel Messi to finally lift the game's greatest prize - and another breathtaking performance like the one he put in against Croatia in the semis may just be enough to fulfill his destiny.

But Les Bleus have a little bit of history of their own to make. No team has won back-to-back World Cups since the mighty Brazil of 58 and 62. France have been the most consistent side at Qatar, and their passage through the knockouts has seemed like something of a stroll. Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud have been on fire up front, and a rejuvenated Antoine Griezmann has possibly been the man of the tournament. Didier Deschamps men will certainly take some stopping.

Who will win the battle between Leo Messi against Kylian Mbappé? Read our guide on how to watch an Argentina vs France live stream on Sunday, including what TV channels and services you'll need to catch the game – and make sure you know how to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 on your game console as well.

Watch an Argentina vs France live stream online from anywhere

If you're away from home when the Argentina vs France live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions, allowing you to access your Argentina vs France live stream. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Better still, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of, too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country, and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Argentina vs France live stream online in the UK?

As usual, both of the UK's main terrestrial broadcasters are showing the World Cup Final to viewers based in the UK - so you get to choose between the BBC and ITV to watch Argentina vs France. Option one is the free-to-air BBC One. Coverage starts at 2pm GMT ahead of a 3pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, December 18. That also means you can live stream for free via the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) - all you need is a valid UK TV licence. iPlayer is also the place to go if you're looking to watch matches in 4K, with the service providing streams in UHD exclusively in the UK. Prefer the other side? ITV1's coverage kicks off half-an-hour earlier at 1.30pm GMT. That also means you can live stream for free via ITV's new on-demand streaming service, ITVX (opens in new tab). Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access iPlayer or ITVX content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

Watch an Argentina vs France live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch an Argentina vs France live stream at 10am ET / 7am PT on FOX and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FOX may be included as part of your cable TV package. There are also a number of cord-cutting services; however, that include Fox. Sling TV (opens in new tab) and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including FOX. But best of all, right now, Sling is offering 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20. Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including FOX, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament, you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription (opens in new tab) ($9.99/month). Either way, remember that you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling, FuboTV or Peacock accounts while away from the US.

Watch an Argentina vs France live stream in Canada

In Canada, TSN will be offering live coverage of every World Cup match, including the final between Argentina and France at 10am ET / 7am PT. Subscribers can log in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch an Argentina vs France live stream in Australia