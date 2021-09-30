How to find the Apex Legends white raven for the Bloodhound quest

You might be wondering where to find the Apex Legends white raven for the new Bloodhound lore quest. This guide should have you covered on how and where to find the feathered friend in World’s Edge. Finding this raven is the first chapter in a new event type that Respawn is trying out called Apex Chronicles. ‘Old Ways, New Dawn’ is the first one, and sees Bloodhound tracking down an injured prowler as they lament the destruction of their home planet. You can track your quest progress by checking the ‘View Story Tracker’ button on the event’s tab towards the top-right corner of your screen.

Completing the quest will award Battle Pass stars and even some Bloodhound-themed Apex Packs, so it’s definitely worth giving the quest a go. There are some things to know before you head straight into Apex Legends to find the white raven. Firstly, you must be playing as Bloodhound to complete the quest. You’ll be using their abilities, particularly their passive tracking ability to find clues and objectives for each chapter. It’s also a good idea to queue into Battle Royale Duos and then remove the ‘Fill Teammates’ option to make sure you go in solo. Your progress is also saved at particular checkpoints, so you don’t even have to complete each chapter in one match. This quest seems like it will be available until the end of the Season 10, so you’ve several more weeks to get it done.

How to find the Apex Legends white raven

The first objective in the ‘White Raven’ prologue of the Apex Chronicles Bloodhound quest is to simply find the white raven. Before you get into a match, you need to make sure that you’re queued for a normal, unranked Battle Royale match and that the current map is World’s Edge. The white raven can only be found around the Lava Siphon location that is new to World’s Edge for Season 10.

As soon as you load into the dropship, open your map and you’ll see a large yellow ring with a raven icon in the center somewhere around Lava Siphon. While the exact location of the yellow ring changes each match, it is always within Lava Siphon. Head to the ring and explore the area to find the raven. It is usually around the very middle of the ring, right where the raven icon is. When you get near the raven, you’ll be able to see one of Bloodhound’s passive ability tracking icons with a unique raven symbol on it. Head for this and you’ll spot the pale bird perched on the ground. Interact with it to start the next stage of the quest.

How to complete Chapter 1 ‘Old Ways’

Now that you’ve found the white raven, you can immediately begin completing chapter 1 of the Apex Chronicles event, called ‘Old Ways’. After you’ve interacted with the white raven, it’ll fly off and reveal prowler footprints that are visible thanks to Bloodhound’s passive tracking ability. All you need to do is follow the trail until you reach the white raven for a second time.

When we did the quest, we found the raven just outside the east corner of the south gondola building in Lava Siphon. The prowler tracks then led us towards The Tree then all the way to the north side of the train station east of Thermal Station where we found the second raven. Every Bloodhound player in a match is given one of several possible routes to follow, so you shouldn’t run in to many enemy Bloodhounds also doing the quest.

Interact with the raven again and you’ll get a snippet of dialogue as it flies away. Depending on when you complete this chapter, you might have to wait a couple of days for the next one to unlock as they are time-gated.