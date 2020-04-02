Apex Legends: The Old Ways event is bringing permanent duos, map rotation, and a Bloodhound Town Takeover

Apex Legends: The Old Ways is a new event starring the tracker Bloodhound, and it's right around the corner.

The event will kick off next week on Tuesday, April 7 and continue through Tuesday, April 21. During that time, players will have access to a new Town Takeover on the World's Edge map. The Bloodhound's Trials Takeover will appear in the northwest corner of the map and spawn a whole mess of Prowlers. If you can defeat them as well as the other Legends that come looking, you'll earn some high-tier loot.

The Old Ways will also introduce some permanent changes to Apex Legends. Beginning April 7, the duo playlist will become a permanent addition, though solos remains a temporary mode. Not only that, both the duo and trio playlists will gain permanent map rotation which lets players choose between World's Edge and good-old King's Canyon. King's Canyon was recently reintroduced for competitive play, but many players - including our own Alyssa Mercante - weren't thrilled with it , so it's nice that players get to choose their map now.

As with all events, The Old Ways will also add a selection of exclusive premium cosmetics, including the return of the original eight Legendary Hunt skins. These skins will be available for direct purchase - no more loot box hell - alongside others, like alternate skins for Wraith and the R-301 rifle, which were previously exclusive to the battle pass. You can check out these skins and see more of The Old Ways on its newly minted page on EA's site.