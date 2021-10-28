Apex Legends Storm Point map size, details, Points of Interest, and wildlife

Season 11 will be adding the Apex Legends Storm Point map to the game in less than a week, allowing players to finally set foot on the tropical sands and stormy shores of the game’s fourth map. Not only does Storm Point look like a lush tropical island with jungles, beaches, and old industrial facilities, but it’s also the biggest map in Apex Legends. The slightly wilder nature of the island also means PvE elements are incorporated into the map as players can find wildlife nests full of angry creatures that reward more loot. With Apex Legends Season 11 launching in less than a week, here’s what we know about the new Storm Point map so you can hit the ground running when it drops.

The new Apex Legends map, Storm Point, will launch with Season 11 on November 2. According to Apex Legends principal designer Rodney Reece, the tropical island of Storm Point has been designed over the last two years since the launch of World’s Edge with public play in mind. The map was built with things to “address bad third-party encounters, optimal loot flow, and combat engagement for a better gameplay experience”.

Storm Point is the biggest Apex Legends map

(Image credit: EA)

Storm Point will be the biggest map in Apex Legends once it’s added as part of the launch of Season 11 on November 2. Currently, World’s Edge is the record holder as the largest map, but Storm Point is approximately 15% larger. Based on the gameplay trailer, it looks like there will be plenty of ways to get around the map, including the usual ziplines and jump towers, but also through Trident vehicles as seen on Olympus and Gravity Cannons that blast players through the air.

Not only is Storm Point the largest map in size, but it will also have lots of POIs marked on the map from the start. The original World’s Edge and Olympus maps had 15 and 16 POIs respectively, but Storm Point will have 17, tied only with the very first Kings Canyon. All three of the older maps have obviously changed a lot and gained plenty more POIs as the seasons have changed in Apex Legends, so Storm Point will no doubt receive the same treatment with so many open areas ripe for additional POIs over time.

Points of Interest on Storm Point

(Image credit: EA)

As previously mentioned, Storm Point boasts 17 POIs from the get-go. There are plenty of options to choose from, but small camps exist throughout Storm Point if your chosen drop point looks to be a bit busy. Here’s what you can expect from each POI:

Barometer: At the heart of Storm Point’s southwest quadrant, Barometer is a large, spinning platform with loads of loot.

Command Center: A large concrete complex inside the Storm Point mountain in the northeast that features some of the longest ziplines in Apex Legends so far.

Antenna: A network of walkways and platforms above a large dish to the east of Barometer.

Checkpoint: A cluster of buildings in the northwest of Storm Point that are elevated above a dense jungle and enclosed by rocky cliffs.

Lightning Rod: A large industrial structure on top of the mountain in the very northeast corner of Storm Point. Its tower is the highest point on the map!

Storm Catcher: Just southwest of Command Center is Storm Catcher – a facility with a tight interior, exterior balconies, and it overlooks a large hill.

North Pad: A launch site in the northwest corner of Storm Point that features a large network of trenches and bunker.

The Mill: This is the most westerly POI on Storm Point and has two large, circular wind farm buildings with top-tier loot inside

Shipfall: The rear section of the Hestia spaceship that crashed on Storm Point makes up this POI.

Cenote Cave: A large coral cave between The Mill and Barometer that is isolated by water on all sides and only a few bridges

The Wall: This POI acts as a key chokepoint between the northwest and northeast sections of the map, separating the beaches from the mountain

Highpoint: You'll find Highpoint west of Lightning Rod on the north edge of Storm Point. It's home to the only jump tower on the map and is on top of a big hill on the mountain.

Thunder Watch: A close-quarters area that acts as a gateway to the top of the mountain in the northeast section of the map

Cascade Falls: One of the most central areas of the map, Cascade Falls is a busy building cluster near a waterfall.

Launch Site: This launch facility in the southeast features three pads and a large control building that sit in an alcove within the river.

Fish Farms: A mini archipelago within Storm Point, Fish Farms has lots of small buildings spread across several tiny islands separated by water

Gale Station: Just west of Fish Farms, you'll see Gale Station – a collection of buildings that overlook the farms from a hill

(Image credit: EA)

You can read more about Storm Point and its POIs in this Apex Legends blog post here.

Storm Point adds PvE wildlife to Apex Legends

(Image credit: EA)

One of the major features of Storm Point is that it has nests of wildlife that add a PvE element to Battle Royale matches in Apex Legends. Getting too close to a nest will anger the creatures within and trigger a combat encounter. If you’re able to successfully fight off the wildlife, you’ll be rewarded with ammo, attachments, and other consumable items, like healing items. A small portion of damage to wildlife also contributes to your EVO Shield levelling, and each squad member gets crafting materials upon clearing the nest.

(Image credit: EA)

The creatures you’ll be fighting with on Storm Point are Prowlers, Spiders, and Fliers. Prowler will roam around near their dens. If you get too close, they’ll attacks as a pack and even more will emerge from the den. Damaging large eggs will release a swarm of agile Spiders onto the map that will use ranged web attacks to bring you down. Each Prowler and Spider nest is marked on the map with a red icon, so you know where each nest is and what’s inside. The nests are also the same every match and each one can be cleared only once per match. Finally, just like in Kings Canyon, Fliers will flap around the Storm Point clutching deathboxes with loot inside. Tickle them with some bullets to make them drop the box.

Gravity Cannons are all over Storm Point

(Image credit: EA)

Now that you know about all the places to visit on Storm Point, how are you going to get to them? Gravity Cannons that fire you out to cross huge distances are a new alternative means of transport. Stepping inside one of these cannons will launch you in a particular direction, but you’ll have a slight amount of mid-air control to adjust your landing position. Aside from proper movement, you’ll have full control over your Legend, including your abilities and weapons, so it’ll be interesting to see what Gravity Cannon trickshots players can pull off and how Legend abilities will interact with them.

(Image credit: EA)

These cannons seem to be a kind of replacement for the usual jump towers on other maps in Apex Legends. There is only one jump tower on Storm Point, so you’ll have to make use of the cannons and the Tridents to get around the island quickly and escape the ring. Mobility Legends, like Valkyrie, Octane, and Horizon may be quite strong on this map to facilitate getting around too, but keep an eye out for patch notes to see how the Legends are changing with Season 11.