The Apex Legends season 4 trailer drops later today: Here's how to watch it

The Apex Legends season 4 trailer is finally dropping onto internet island later today, and promises a "worldwide reveal" of the upcoming competitive changes being made to Respawn's free-to-play battle royale.

The premiere, available to watch on YouTube, takes place at 10AM PT/ 1PM ET/ 6PM, and will likely reveal more about season 4's new playable hero, Revenant, who was last seen killing Forge in a surprise on-air interview earlier this week.

Apex Legends season 4 proves battle royale is still inspiring some of the most inventive storytelling in gaming

Respawn has been drip-feeding players a steady stream of information about Apex Legends season 4 for weeks now, having already confirmed a new weapon, changes to the World's Edge map, another battle pass, and much more.

Still, the details of the ongoing story behind season 4 remain a riddle wrapped up in an enigma right now, so hopefully this upcoming trailer will finally explain who Revenant is, and how they fit into the wider Apex universe.

If you head into the game right now, you can spot a mysterious spacecraft descending from the sky, with most suspecting the arrival of Hammond Industries bringing with it a full-on terraforming project onto World's Edge. We'll know soon enough, when Apex Legends season 4 finally arrives next Tuesday, February 4, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

