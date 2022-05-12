Apex Legends Mobile is finally coming out

Apex Legends Mobile finally gets a release date of next Tuesday, May 17.

Apex Legend developer, Respawn Entertainment, announced in an official tweet from @PlayApex that the launch date is just around the corner. To be exact it’s May 17 and the game will be rated T for Teen.

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that the mobile version comes with exclusive maps, battle passes and a new character. According to industry leaker Tom Henderson , the game will launch with a roster of 10 characters including a new one: Gibraltar, Caustic, Lifeline, Bangalore, Mirage, Pathfinder, Octane, Wraith, Bloodhound and Fade.

Fade, also called the Phasing Punisher, will be the first mobile-exclusive character. His kit gives him speed boost and the ability to flashback to a previous location and his ultimate is called Phase Chamber, which sends all legends into the void. He sounds like an epic addition to a team.

The conversion from console to mobile will not allow for cross-play between platforms, as Apex Legends Mobile has been built as a separate title. The game remains free-to-play just like the PC and console versions, and it will include the same options for cosmetic microtransactions.

Apex Legends Mobile was originally discussed back in 2019 , with a launch date sometime after spring 2021 . However, the game was then quietly pushed into 2022, with the conflict between Ukraine and Russia pushing the launch date back further again. Apex Legends Mobile has been in beta since March 7 this year in 10 different countries: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Colombia. The full launch next week will finally bring Apex Legends Mobile to a global audience.

You might need some Apex Legends guides to help you get started when it does arrive:

Apex Legends tips | Apex Legends best weapons | Apex Legends best characters | Apex Legends crafting metal | Apex Legends heirlooms | Apex Legends crossplay | Apex Legends skydive emotes