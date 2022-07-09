Apex Legends developer Respawn is recruiting for a new singleplayer shooter set in the Apex universe

Apex Legends developer Respawn is recruiting for a new singleplayer shooter set in the Apex/Titanfall universe.

For now, little is known about it other than its placeholder name: "Apex Universe FPS Incubation Title".

As spotted by D extero (opens in new tab), Respawn's careers page (opens in new tab) is currently recruiting all manner of roles for all manner of titles, including Apex Legends, Jedi: Survivor - the sequel to the brilliant Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order - at least one unknown IP, and that mysterious Star Wars FPS which as yet has no official title.

But while many of us may weep that there's, as yet, no mention of Titanfall 3, the job listings trying to recruit new devs to the "Apex Universe FPS Incubation Title" project suggest that it will be a single-player first-person shooter, albeit one that's in very, very early development.

"You will be working on an early stage incubation project so a flexible mindset is a must, and your opportunity to participate in design and have your voice as part of the product will be high," one of the programmer adverts (opens in new tab) explains.

"This new single-player title is a developer’s dream playground with the freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits," says another (opens in new tab), this one recruiting a hard surface artist. "Our critically acclaimed, multi-platform games have always established a 'fun comes first' sensibility created with the notion that great ideas can come from anyone, which allows creativity to shine and individuals to shape the game in meaningful ways."

