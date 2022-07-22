Apex Legends cheaters are removing players from lobbies at will

It looks like Apex Legends players are being kicked to and from matches and the training area by cheaters.

As first reported by Charlie Intel (opens in new tab), Apex Legends Twitch streamer Camms, seen just below, was playing a match earlier this week when somebody suddenly kicked them out of the competition. They then found themselves in the game's Firing Range test area, with another player, who proceeded to type "owned" into the in-game chat.

AYO what just happened? Randomly got kicked out from the game to firing range with some random dude??? @PlayApex @RSPN_Hideouts pic.twitter.com/OD1cQgp2iGJuly 20, 2022 See more

This appears to be the work of a hacker in Respawn's battle royale shooter. You could chalk this up to a bug, but the fact that the player takes responsibility for teleporting Camms into the Firing Range leaves little to doubt.

In the replies to the original tweet by Camms, an EA support representative acknowledges the "bug (opens in new tab)". They ask Camms to report the glitch through the official EA forums, which doesn't go down well with fellow Apex Legends players who want the hacker dealt with.

Looking to the Apex Legends subreddit (opens in new tab), other players have reported something similar happening to them. While some have also been punted to the Firing Range, one started there voluntarily before ending up in a match with five others.

Here's hoping developer Respawn has an eye on this issue before it becomes a more widespread move from hackers and affects the game's player base at large. The developer has a lot on the go, though, between the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel to 2018's Fallen Order, and a new shooter set in the broader world of Apex Legends and the Titanfall franchise.