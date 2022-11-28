Antonio Banderas wants Tom Holland to replace him in a Zorro reboot

Antonio Banderas has revealed who he would want to replace him in a Zorro reboot – and it's his Uncharted co-star Tom Holland.

"Tom Holland," Banderas told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab), reportedly without hesitation, when the publication posed the question to him. "I did Uncharted with him and he's so energetic and fun and he's got this spark, too. Why not?" He added that if another Zorro movie was made, he would "do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first movie and so give the torch to somebody else."

Banderas played the masked vigilante in 1998's The Mask of Zorro, before reprising the role in 2005's The Legend of Zorro. He played Alejandro Murrieta, who took over the mantle from Hopkins' Don Diego de la Vega.

The iconic figure first appeared in the 1919 novel The Curse of Capistrano by Johnston McCulley, which was adapted into a silent movie titled The Mark of Zorro in 1920 starring Douglas Fairbanks as the titular character. Before the 1998 movie, Zorro last appeared in an American on-screen project in 1974, played by Frank Langella in a remake of the 1920 film.

Banderas and Holland previously starred opposite each other in video game adaptation Uncharted – Holland played hero Nathan Drake, while Banderas played ruthless antagonist Santiago Moncada.

Banderas can next be seen in Indiana Jones 5 alongside Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, although his role has yet to be revealed. The latest installment in the Lucasfilm franchise is set to hit the big screen on June 30, 2023. While we wait, check out our guide to the rest of the most exciting upcoming movies, this year and beyond.