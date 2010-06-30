Ant-Man update from Edgar Wright

Ant-Man, one of Marvel’s lesser-known but dearly loved superheroes, has long been attempting to make his way to the big screen (those tiny legs probably don't help).

And director/writer Edgar Wright has long been attempting to help him get there. But various other commitments have always gotten in the way.

Now Wright brings us an update on where the Ant-Man project stands, and how the teeny superhero might be translated to the cinema.

Talking to Box Office Magazine , Wright revealed:

“I haven’t actually started the second draft yet – I’m not going to be able to until this film [Scott Pilgrim] is out – but what we wrote for the first draft, and what Marvel really liked, is that it’s funny, but it’s a genre film.

“It’s about the level of comedy that Iron Man has. The idea is to make a high-concept genre film where it’s within another genre. His suit and its power is the big gadget and it takes place in the real world.

“I just wanted to do something that was slightly different than the superhero origin film. I felt that between that and the various mad scientist, crazy doctor films that we’ve all seen, this would be a way into an origin that was slightly different. I’m not really a multi-tasker–I haven’t done anything since Marvel liked our first draft.”

Which all sounds massively promising, even if a shoot date still appears to be a long way off.

Seems that a lot of directors of new super-flicks are attempting to play with the formula, with both Joe Johnston ( Captain America ) and Kenneth Branagh ( Thor ) talking about how they’re trying to push the boundaries of what a superhero flick can be.

We can’t wait to see what Wright ends up doing with Ant-Man , even if we’re going to have to be patient for just a little bit longer…

Source: [ Box Office Magazine ]

Feeling a tiny bit excited about this? Drop us a line...