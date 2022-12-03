Another Stadia exclusive makes it to the lifeboat

Google Stadia exclusive Wavetale is coming to PC and consoles later this month.

Confirmation came by way of indie collective, Wholesome Games, which confirmed that the 3D platformer was heading to Steam (opens in new tab) on December 12, 2022.

"Previously a Google Stadia exclusive, Wavetale is coming to PC and consoles [in December]," Wholesome Games tweeted. "I'm a sucker for lighter action-adventure games like this with puzzles and exploration, plus the colorful, cel-shaded visuals are *chef's kiss*."

Previously a Google Stadia exclusive, Wavetale is coming to PC and consoles next month. I'm a sucker for lighter action-adventure games like this with puzzles and exploration, plus the colorful, cel-shaded visuals are *chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/e1Wx4ui0JPNovember 30, 2022 See more

The move to save Wavetale and port it to other platforms follows similar pledges from other developers like Ubisoft - which has confirmed that it is "working" to help Stadia players (opens in new tab) "bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect" - and Bethesda and ZeniMax Online, which have also arranged for The Elder Scrolls Online Stadia players to transfer their progress to PC.

Yes, Google Stadia is officially shutting down (opens in new tab), with refunds now being offered to all customers who bought Stadia equipment and games through the Google store.

The company announced Stadia's closure at the beginning of November, confirming that the service will stay live until January 18, 2023, for players to "complete final play sessions", with refunds for purchases of hardware and software alike expected to go out mid-January.

"A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia," Stadia VP and GM Phil Harrison wrote at the time. "And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."

Rumors circulated back in July that Google was planning to shutter its foray into video game streaming, but the company assured (opens in new tab) no such plans were in place, promising "more great games" to come.