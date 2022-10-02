Ubisoft is "working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect"

Ubisoft says it is "working" to help Stadia players "bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect".

In a tweet, the publisher/developer acknowledged the impact Google's decision to shutter its cloud gaming service (opens in new tab) will have on Ubisoft players who embraced the new tech and said that whilst it didn't have "specific details" right now, it'll have "more to share [...] at a later date".

The message also hints that support may be coming to Stadia players who had subscribed to Ubisoft+ – Ubisoft's own subscription service – on Stadia, too, but again stopped short of giving specifics.

"While Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023, we're happy to share that we're working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect," Ubisoft announced in a tweet.

"We'll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date."

Google announced Stadia's closure in a new blog post, explaining that the service will stay live until January 18, 2023, for players to "complete final play sessions". Refunds for customers who bought software and hardware through the Google store are expected to go out in mid-January.

"A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia," Stadia VP and GM Phil Harrison wrote at the time.

"And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."

