Players lose access to content as Ubisoft shuts down servers for games including Splinter Cell and Assassin's Creed 2

Ubisoft has shut down the online servers for almost one hundred of its older games.

Ubisoft has seemingly had something of a spring clean - and a pretty major one at that. The company has turned off the servers for 90 of its more aged titles, effectively pulling the plug on their multiplayer and online elements.

While the games remain playable offline, the Assassin's Creed developer has confirmed that unlockable content such as additional maps and skins are now disabled, meaning that they can no longer be unlocked. For PC players, unlockable content can't be accessed even if it's been previously redeemed. The news is slightly better for console players as unlockable items will still be available unless the games' save files are wiped.

The extensive list of games includes many popular Ubisoft titles from some of its biggest and best-loved franchises. Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood and Revelations have all had their servers shut down, as have many Splinter Cell titles, including Conviction and Double Agent. Also on the list are both games in the Rainbow Six: Vegas series and many other Tom Clancy titles.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that in-game news and player statistics for these titles are now disabled, and you will no longer be able to earn Units in these games as part of the company's rewards program available through Ubisoft Connect.

No reason was given for the server shutdowns, but presumably, these older games don't have a big enough audience to warrant keeping the online components alive. We can't imagine that there are many still playing Rainbow Six Lockdown on PlayStation 2 these days. You can find the full list of affected games here.

There could be big changes underway at Ubisoft, with the company reportedly up for sale.

