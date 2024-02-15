Another beloved Disney icon is getting the Lego treatment

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are the latest Disney icons to get a Lego makeover.

Inspired by the dwarfs' quaint woodland home as seen in Disney's first feature-length animation, this kit is made up of more than 2,200 Lego pieces and comes with 10 minifigures. The new Lego set is also crammed with nods to the 1937 movie, featuring everything from the Grumpy's pipe organ to Snow's wishing well.

As a sprawling kit with an 18+ rating attached, it's probably no surprise that Lego Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Cottage has a larger price tag as well – it's available from the Lego Store for $219.99 (or £189.99 if you're based in the UK). I've dug into more detail below, but if you're feeling impatient, the headline is that Lego Insiders can get this set from March 1. Everyone else will have to wait until March 4.

Lego Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Cottage

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $219.99 / £189.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 2,228 Minifigures 10 Product number 43242 Release date March 4, 2024 (March 1 for Lego Insiders)

This surprise set is on the chunkier side, all things considered; at 2,228 pieces and with 10 minifigures included, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Cottage is one of the bigger Disney kits out there right now (though the Disney Castle, arguably one of the best Lego sets in terms of sheer scale, has it beat at 4,837). That means it's got more than a few hidden secrets alongside more obvious nods like the glass box. For instance, if you look closely you can find the pipe organ Grumpy plays along with chests full of gems – and a gem-sorting station out back.

As for minifigures, you're getting all seven dwarfs (Happy, Dopey, Doc, Grumpy, Bashful, Sleepy, and Sneezy) along with Snow White herself, the Prince, and the evil Queen in her disguise. Yep, she's holding an apple too.

While we've seen some of these before – the Prince and Snow White can be found in the Disney Castle, while the Queen is available from the Villain Icons pack – I think those dwarfs might be new. Plus, I don't think we've actually seen the cottage in Lego form before. Considering the existence of the Lego Castle, Haunted Mansion, and now this (which is more than a little reminiscent of the Seven Dwarfs' Mine Train in Disney World), fans' shelves are starting to look like a miniature Disney park… and I'm not complaining. Where's our Pirates of the Caribbean set, Lego?

While it feels like this would have been the perfect announcement for Disney's 100-year anniversary celebrations a few months back, I can't complain at how the set looks. It feels as if it's been pulled from a story-book and manages to hold onto that animated feel despite being made of plastic bricks. The dwarfs are delightful too, as is the woodland feel of the plants surrounding the main build. It's certainly a contrast to another (but still delightful) Disney kit, the Hocus Pocus Lego set. The color-scheme and plant life bring Lego Rivendell to mind as well. This is much smaller, of course, but it has a similar vibe.

Want to grab it for your own collection? Lego Insiders (which you can become for free by signing up to the Lego store) can pick it up from March 1 for $219.99 / £189.99. Everyone else will have to hold on until the full launch on March 4.

