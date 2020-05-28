Animal Crossing: New Horizons player recreates classic Parks and Rec scene in-game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have gone from building incredibly complex islands to recreating pop-culture moments inside the game. Recently we saw a Tiger King trailer remade in Animal Crossing, and now we've got one of the funniest scenes from Parks and Recreation recreated in Animal Crossing.

The scene from the show involves Ron Swanson interrupting a meeting to moan about having a toothache. The meeting resumes only to be quickly thrown into chaos when Swanson whips out some plyers are begins extracting his own tooth. Of course, as fans will remember, the tooth had actually been removed the prior day by a dentist, and Swanson was only trying to prove to his co-workers that he's "capable of withstanding a tremendous amount of pain."

Somehow, the scene remade in Animal Crossing is even funnier. The shocked, frenzied reactions from horrified villagers is priceless, Reddit user owoshy couldn't have picked better villagers to represent the different Parks & Rec characters. Leslie is totally a Goldie; same with Tom as Chadder, and especially Ben as Cranston. Please do check out this utter work of art below, as it's one of the most creative things I've seen come out of Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet.

Seeing how accurately the player was able to recreate the scene actually makes me embarrassed for my own island - I've barely touched the top part of my island and I've logged over 100 hours. And here's owoshy recreating an entire scene from a popular TV show, complete with true-to-life villager actors and an intricately detailed Ron Swanson office set.

