Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a reference to Splatoon - here's how to find it

If you go fishing long enough in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you'll eventually reel in a reference to another popular Nintendo franchise: Splatoon.
As Splatoon News pointed out on Twitter, catching a squid in Animal Crossing: New Horizons prompts your character to say, "I caught a squid! It's off the hook!" This is a reference to the pop idol duo 'Off the Hook' you can catch jamming out in Splatoon 2's Inkopolis Square.
For my money, there's no better activity to epitomize the Animal Crossing experience than fishing. The act itself is meditative - picking the right spot to drop your lure, waiting for the enchanting silhouette of a fish, and finally seizing the small window of opportunity after your controller rumbles along to the victorious plop sound of a successful bite. But there's also a sense of subtle progression, whether you're looking for a specific fish to display in the aquarium, keep as a pet, or sell to Tom Nook for a bundle of bells.
If you're teeming with excitement to escape from reality and chill out on your deserted island getaway, you'd best be sure you receive your copy on time. A new policy at Amazon is causing some Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-orders to be delayed. If you pre-ordered the game through Amazon, definitely check your order to see if the shipping timeline has been changed.
