Animal Crossing: New Horizons adds Leif, Redd, and a bunch of new events starting Thursday

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will add two new vendors, four new special events, and the museum's long-awaited art gallery in an update this Thursday.

After teasing its existence in the lead up to the game's release, Nintendo gave Animal Crossing: New Horizons' April update a proper debut with a new trailer today. It begins by introducing the two new vendors who will visit your island: Leif, the sloth gardener who will sell bushes and other landscaping supplies in your town square; and Redd, the shady vendor who will anchor his "Treasure Trawler" at your island's northern beach to sell art and uniquely colored furniture.

There's a reason Redd doesn't sell in the town square like everybody else. Just like in previous Animal Crossing games, some of the art he sells will be genuine and some of it will be forged, and it's up to you to spot the difference - Redd doesn't do refunds. If you get a genuine piece, you can donate it to Blathers to start the museum's brand new art gallery. If you get a phony, at least you can still proudly display it around town.

Here are the four new events coming in the update and when you can participate in them:

Nature Day (April 23-May 4): During this period, special Nook Miles challenges will give you extra rewards for planting trees, watering flowers, and other nature-friendly goals.

May Day Tour (May 1-7): Use a one-time-only May Day Ticket to head out to a unique island with a special guest you may have met before.

International Museum Day (May 18-31): Tour the museum and collect stamps at the exhibits to earn a reward.

Wedding Season (June 1-30): Head to Harv's Island to help take wedding anniversary photos for Reese and Cyrus, the married llama couple. You'll get wedding-themed items for your efforts.

I don't know about you, but I'm already having more fun looking forward to those events than I ever had during Bunny Day .