Angels: the next big thing?

We've had years of vampires heating up the screen (or not, seeing as they're dead and don't have internal body temperatures) but now it seems their reign could be coming to an end.



Disney have just optioned the rights to Lauren Kate's Fallen series, a collection of four novels for young adults which feature a young heroine being fought over by two fallen angels.





The story centres on 17-year-old Lauren, whose undeniable chemistry with a boy named Daniel is threatened when it becomes clear he's an angel who's been kicked out of Heaven.



The star-crossed lovers are destined to be together but the forces of good and evil want to keep them apart and have been trying to do so for centuries. Hmmph. Isn't that always the way? Darn those pesky forces of good and evil!



With so much in the way of vampire literature (and, consequently, vampire cinema) out there, it was only a matter of time before something was bound to come along to challenge it. Despite a slow yet growing influx of angelic fiction starting to appear on shelves, Fallen is the first angel movie to get the studios interested.



Do you think it's about time teen audiences left those vamps behind? Or does this news fill you with dread? (Can't girls fancy ordinary human boys any more?) Let us know!

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter ]

