Venom 2 director Andy Serkis reveals why he isn't directing the threequel

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis isn't returning to direct Venom 3 – and he has revealed why. The threequel will be directed by Kelly Marcel, with Tom Hardy once again returning as Eddie Brock.

"Look, I had a ball doing [Venom: Let There Be Carnage]. Tom Hardy is such a good friend of mine, and I felt very proud of the work, and we had such fun doing it," Serkis told Slash Film (opens in new tab). "To be the custodian of that franchise for a little while was great. I've got so many projects that I was just about to [work on], like Animal Farm for instance. We were just about to go into production with that, and then we delayed as Venom came up."

He added: "I really have to be very on top of the ones that I've been building to do for such a long time. But I'm really delighted that Kelly's doing that. She's so in control of that material with Tom. The pair of them are such a great team to work with. I'm really excited to see what they're going to come up with."

But, while Serkis isn't returning to the Venom-verse, he has been making waves in the galaxy far, far away with his surprise appearance in Andor. Serkis plays Kino Loy in the Star Wars show, who is trapped in an Imperial prison facility – where he encounters Cassian, who seems set to draw him into a jail break.

