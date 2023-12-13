Fleabag’s Andrew Scott wants Paul Mescal to be the next James Bond

It looks like Paul Mescal might be the perfect man to play James Bond, at least according to his All of Us Strangers co-star Andrew Scott.

In an interview with Variety, the Fleabag star expressed his wish for Normal People’s Mescal to become Bond. "He’d probably be a great James Bond," Scott shared, before quickly adding, "I want to see him in Gladiator first."

Ever since Daniel Craig donned his Bond tuxedo for the very last time in No Time to Die, fans have been clamoring for more information on who will fill his shoes. Alongside Mescal, other names such as Bullet Train’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, John Boyega, and Sam Heughan have all been rumored. However, the role is yet to be filled.

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have heavily hinted at what they want from their next James Bond. Speaking to the Guardian, they said they're looking for someone who can play the role for a decade and a "thirty-something" Bond. From that, it sounds like Mescal could be a perfect candidate.

But the 007 team will have to be quick as Mescal is in heavy demand right now. The actor is set to play Lucius Verus II in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel. Later in the Variety interview, 1917 actor Scott also shared his excitement to see Mescal in the movie, "It’s gonna be incredible. It’s so exciting. I’ve seen some images that are going to delight the world over," Scott said. In the original movie, Lucius is the young son of Lucilla, Maximus’ lover, and nephew of the villainous Roman Emperor Commodus.

Gladiator 2 will hit theatres on November 22, 2024.