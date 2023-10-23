Barbara Broccoli’s latest update on the next James Bond suggests we’re years away from a new movie

007 producer Barbara Broccoli says they "haven’t even begun" the process of shaping the next James Bond movie.

Speaking to The Guardian, Broccoli – who along with producing partner Michael G. Wilson holds the keys to Bond’s on-screen future – said there’s a long way to go in ensuring the next James Bond movie reflects the world in the way Daniel Craig’s MI6 agent did.

"Daniel gave us the ability to mine the emotional life of the character … and also the world was ready for it. I think these movies reflect the time they are in, and there’s a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven’t even begun with that," Broccoli revealed.

Various names, from Henry Cavill to Dev Patel, have addressed the possibility of them donning the tuxedo in Bond 26. There has been talk of a ‘thirtysomething’ in the role but, apart from that, we’re none the wiser. Broccoli’s comments, though, suggests we’re several years away from finding out who will leave us shaken and stirred on the big screen.

Whatever happens, however, it is going to be a cinematic experience. Broccoli was keen to downplay any talk of a Bond TV series.

"We make the Bond movies for the big theatrical screen and everything about the Bond movies is for audiences to see around the world on that format, so we’ve not wanted to do television," Broccoli said.

